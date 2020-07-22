Title
Academic Minute: Taking Control of Autonomous Vehicles
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Kennesaw State University Week, Jack Labriola, assistant professor of technical communication, explores the need for human drivers to be paying attention as driverless cars hit our roads. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
