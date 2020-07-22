Print

Title

Academic Minute: Taking Control of Autonomous Vehicles

By

Doug Lederman
July 22, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Kennesaw State University Week, Jack Labriola, assistant professor of technical communication, explores the need for human drivers to be paying attention as driverless cars hit our roads. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Crucial Need for Public Service Scientists
Snapchat, Instagram and Other Unexpected Guests in Class
5 Reasons to Support Student Debt Cancellation

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The educational fallacy of the 'up by the bootstraps' theory
The educational fallacy of the 'up by the bootstraps' theory
11 Key Quotes From the 2020 CHLOE Special Report
That, and the NCLEX: A Response to Steven Mintz
The Soft Open
Higher Education and ‘How Innovation Works’

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Colleges plan for full-capacity residence halls

Is technology the best way to stop online cheating? No, experts say: better teaching is.

Why It’s So Difficult to Get Into Nursing Programs | Higher Ed Gamma

Alexander proposes student loan relief and FAFSA simplification

Snapchat, Instagram and other unexpected guests in the college classroom (opinion)

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

College leaders should consider some outside-the-box ideas for fall 2020 (opinion)

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

Back to Top