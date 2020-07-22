Print

Conference Board's Proposed Reforms for Higher Ed

Emma Whitford
July 22, 2020
 
 

A new report outlines threats to the higher education sector and the many ways colleges should respond to challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report, by the Public Policy Center of the Conference Board, listed several economic losses for colleges, including refunds for room and board fees, dips in state funding, decreasing enrollment, and increasing deferrals.

“Merely weathering COVID-19 would be a setback to the postsecondary sector,” the report states. “Long before the pandemic hit, it was in need of greater innovation and accountability for students of all backgrounds to help them develop and prosper from their talents.”

To counter the losses and to enact lasting reform, the report calls on policy makers and business leaders to provide federal funding to higher education institutions, provide grants to community colleges, update legislation to foster broad-access education and training, and encourage public-private collaboration, among other things.

