Title
Academic Minute: Georgia Peaches
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Kennesaw State University Week, William Thomas Okie, associate professor of history, explores one symbol that has become a lasting icon for a state despite not being plentiful. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
