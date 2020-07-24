Print

Academic Minute: Brand Fans

Doug Lederman
July 24, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Kennesaw State University Week, Amber Hutchins, associate professor of digital and new technologies, discusses whether people are fans of certain corporate brands. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

