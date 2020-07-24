Print

Title

Grants for Member Organizations in Pandemic

By

Madeline St. Amour
July 24, 2020
 
 

Ascendium Education Group has given grants to two higher education member organizations to help them continue their work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ascendium, a nonprofit aimed at helping people achieve their education and career goals, will be providing $10 million worth of grants through its Maintain Momentum for Student Success Initiative, according to a news release. Its goal is to help institutions maintain their memberships with these organizations as they face mounting budget deficits due to the public health crisis.

Achieving the Dream, a network of community college members, and the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, a network of regional public colleges, are the first two recipients of the grants. They will receive a total of $3.1 million.

“Membership organizations and networks have been crucial partners in the reform movement,” Amy Kerwin, vice president of education philanthropy at Ascendium, said in the release.

These two organizations serve low-income students and students of color, as well as advocate to implement student success reforms that align with Ascendium's mission, the release states.

The nonprofit hopes to help vulnerable college students through the grants to these institutions.

Ascendium is also creating a COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund of $2 million to help with more urgent needs in the field.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Colleges Must Teach the Virtue of Human Rights
Dropping the N-Word in College Classrooms
What About the Other 85 Percent?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What Do Academics Read Over Summer Vacation?
Better Connecting College and Career
You Don't Solve the Economy With a Curriculum
The OPM Question That the CHLOE 5 Report Does Not Answer
The Future of Public Higher Education
Summer 2020 Escape

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Harvard, USC tell new international students not to come

Some colleges discount tuition prices for an online fall

Is technology the best way to stop online cheating? No, experts say: better teaching is.

Proposals to consolidate colleges could run into challenges with shared leadership

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

Hong Kong seeks to attract international students

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of the increasingly divisive

A professor describes what it's like to teach in an in-person college classroom during the pandemic

Back to Top