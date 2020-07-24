Grants for Member Organizations in Pandemic

Ascendium Education Group has given grants to two higher education member organizations to help them continue their work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ascendium, a nonprofit aimed at helping people achieve their education and career goals, will be providing $10 million worth of grants through its Maintain Momentum for Student Success Initiative, according to a news release. Its goal is to help institutions maintain their memberships with these organizations as they face mounting budget deficits due to the public health crisis.

Achieving the Dream, a network of community college members, and the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, a network of regional public colleges, are the first two recipients of the grants. They will receive a total of $3.1 million.

“Membership organizations and networks have been crucial partners in the reform movement,” Amy Kerwin, vice president of education philanthropy at Ascendium, said in the release.

These two organizations serve low-income students and students of color, as well as advocate to implement student success reforms that align with Ascendium's mission, the release states.

The nonprofit hopes to help vulnerable college students through the grants to these institutions.

Ascendium is also creating a COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund of $2 million to help with more urgent needs in the field.