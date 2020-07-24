Title
States Demand Action From ICE on International Students
A coalition of 17 states and the District of Columbia that filed a lawsuit challenging a Trump administration directive barring international students from taking exclusively online courses says they want to see more action from the government before they determine whether the rescission of that directive will satisfy their concerns.
The Trump administration agreed to rescind the July 6 directive in response to a separate lawsuit filed by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, reverting to a policy issued in March that gave current students flexibility to take classes online for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But a filing in the multistate lawsuit led by the state of Massachusetts notes that the government has not published formal notice of the revocation or amended a field manual for consular officials that directs them to reject visa applications from students whose course of study would be online. The filing also notes the continued lack of guidance around the implications of the rescission of the July 6 policy for new international students.
“The Plaintiffs States have heard from colleges and universities in our States that, after the Defendants’ agreement on July 14, 2020 to rescind the implementation of the July 6 directive, students have nevertheless been told by consular officers at the State Department or other government officials or websites that they will need updated I-20 forms or other proof that that their programs of study are not entirely online if they wish to obtain visas and/or enter the country,” states the status report by the states filed on Wednesday.
The status report further says, "The Plaintiff States believe that further guidance is needed to fully rescind the July 6 policy directive and, specifically, to provide clarity and additional details -- to our schools and students, as well as to consular officials and [Customs and Border Protection] officers at the country’s borders -- as to how the flexibility provided by the March policy will be applicable to new and returning students."
A spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which oversees the student visa program, declined to comment.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Harvard, USC tell new international students not to come
Some colleges discount tuition prices for an online fall
Is technology the best way to stop online cheating? No, experts say: better teaching is.
Proposals to consolidate colleges could run into challenges with shared leadership
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Hong Kong seeks to attract international students
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of the increasingly divisive
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »