Edgewood College Reinstates 6 Professors

Edgewood College reinstated six professors who were laid off this spring as part of a long-term financial stability plan, the Wisconsin State-Journal reported. Affected professors told the State-Journal that they were offered 15 months of severance pay and 18 months of health insurance benefits in exchange for signing a nondisclosure agreement and waiving their right to sue. Two professors said they appealed the layoffs, arguing that Edgewood did not follow the policies and procedures outlined in its own faculty handbook and that it had not declared financial exigency prior to terminating them. An internal faculty committee took the professors’ side.

Lucy Keane, chair of Edgewood’s Board of Trustees, reportedly said that new campus president Andrew Manion may work with the faculty to revise the handbook. "We felt there was an opportunity to improve the process," Keane told the State-Journal. "If we find ourselves in a position where we have to do layoffs, then everyone understands the process."