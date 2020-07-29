Title
University of Missouri Board Votes to Combine Leadership Roles
The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved a new governance structure on Tuesday which will combine the roles of system president and chancellor. Mun Choi, president of the university system and interim chancellor of the University of Missouri at Columbia, will run operations in Columbia and preside over the other three system universities in St. Louis, Kansas City and Rolla. Choi was also confirmed as permanent chancellor for the University of Missouri at Columbia.
In a unanimous vote, the board also created a Council of Chancellors, which will meet monthly.
In weeks leading up to the vote, faculty at the St. Louis, Kansas City and Rolla campuses publicly opposed the decision, fearing the restructuring would create a flagship-satellite model and that the Columbia campus would receive special treatment.
