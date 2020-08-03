U of Akron Union Alleges Labor Law Violations

The faculty union at the University of Akron filed unfair labor practice complaints against the institution, weeks after Akron announced it intended to lay off 97 full-time professors out of about 570 total. The first complaint alleges that the university has attempted to influence the ongoing faculty vote on the layoff proposal by making misleading, false or threatening comments to union members. The American Association of University Professors-affiliated union also says Akron violated state law by not providing certain documents and information it requested. A second labor charge makes similar claims. With the vote, the union’s members are in the difficult position of choosing between a university-backed contract that terminates many of their colleagues but grants those colleagues severance, and rejecting the contract and instead facing binding arbitration.

Akron president Gary Miller said in a statement that the university “has acted appropriately in its communications with bargaining unit members. Regrettably, we continue to see misinformation and mischaracterizations being disseminated by the Akron-AAUP and we will continue to utilize all our legal options to set the record straight.”

Some of the tension between the union and Akron relates to the severance benefits for departing professors. The union says that administrators are trying to renege on some of their promises from bargaining sessions, including by recently requesting that laid-off professors sign a general release of liability document in exchange for additional enhanced severance benefits. Those benefits include voluntary furloughs as bridges to retirement beyond this month, unemployment compensation and tuition remission. The university maintains that it consistently argued that a general release form is a condition of enhanced benefits and that the practice is common.