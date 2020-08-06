Print

Academic Minute: Insects and Crime Scenes

Doug Lederman
August 6, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Loyola University Maryland Week, David Rivers, professor of biology, explores how insects can send crime investigators on the wrong track. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

