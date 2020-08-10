Print

Title

Academic Minute: COVID-19 and the Black Death

By

Doug Lederman
August 10, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Michael Vargas, professor of medieval history at SUNY New Paltz, compares COVID-19 to the period of the Black Death. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

An Open Letter to College Administrators
The Secret to a Successful Fall Semester?
Transfer Access to the Liberal Arts

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Road Runners, Don’t Zoom.
Two Decisions
Arguments for and Against Bringing Students Back to Campus
Women, Leadership and Treasure Troves
Women, Leadership and Treasure Troves
Friday Fragments

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Survey: 40 percent of freshmen may not enroll at any four-year college

Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)

COVID-19 Roundup: more reversals and the start of in-person classes

Surge in alternative credentials holds steady, for now

Two Decisions | Confessions of a Community College Dean

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Arguments for and Against Bringing Students Back to Campus | Learning Innovation

Colorado State Suspends Football Due to Reported Racism

Back to Top