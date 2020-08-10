Title
Academic Minute: COVID-19 and the Black Death
August 10, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute: Michael Vargas, professor of medieval history at SUNY New Paltz, compares COVID-19 to the period of the Black Death. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
