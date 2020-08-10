Title
Colorado State Suspends Football Due to Reported Racism
Colorado State University is "pausing all football-related activities indefinitely," pending an investigation into reports of racism and verbal abuse, Athletic Director Joe Parker said in a statement. "[W]e learned of some extremely troubling allegations of racism and verbal abuse from CSU's athletic administration generally and in the football program specifically," he said.
