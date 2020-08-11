Print

Title

Academic Minute: Water Quality

By

Doug Lederman
August 11, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Tamie Jovanelly, associate professor of geology at Berry College, determines how experiences can change people’s relationship with water. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

