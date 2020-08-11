Print

Title

Student Debt's Impact on Human Capital, Long-Run Finances

By

Paul Fain
August 11, 2020
 
 

Increased student loan availability raises student debt levels, but also improves degree completion, earnings later in life and student loan repayment, a new working paper found, while having no effect on homeownership or other types of debt.

Rapidly increasing student debt levels is a hot topic of concern for policymakers. And some previous research has found long-term financial impacts from increased student loan burdens, including a correlation with a decreased likelihood of owning a home.

However, the new working paper, which seeks to "provide a comprehensive picture of the short‐ and longer‐run effects of increased student borrowing" and was published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, did not find any negative effects on borrowers' homeownership or repayment of other types of debt. And among borrowers whose student debt was constrained by federal loan limits, the study found improvements in degree completion, post-college earnings and student loan repayment.

"Despite concerns that students are 'overborrowing,' our findings are most consistent with students underborrowing for college, on average. Our results also directly inform federal policymakers when considering changes to current loan limits and suggest that raising borrowing limits for dependent students would likely increase human capital accumulation and improve credit outcomes," concluded the working paper's five coauthors.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

When Home Is Where Work Is
Redeeming the True Sense of Student Affairs
An Open Letter to College Administrators

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Extending the Asterisk
Alternative Credentials, Scaled Degrees, and the New Higher Ed Matthew Effect
Keep Campus Closed - What Higher Ed is Too Afraid to Say
Road Runners, Don’t Zoom
Two Decisions
Arguments for and Against Bringing Students Back to Campus

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Keep Campus Closed - What Higher Ed is Too Afraid to Say | Student Affairs and Technology

Faculty parents are once again being asked to perform a miracle

Survey: 40 percent of freshmen may not enroll at any four-year college

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

University to use wearable tech to track COVID on campus

Pandemic's impact on eight learners and their education and work plans

Surge in alternative credentials holds steady, for now

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Back to Top