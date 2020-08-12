Print

Title

Academic Minute: Patagonia Sadness

By

Doug Lederman
August 12, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Paula Saravia, researcher at the University of California, San Diego, explores how community health can be intertwined with the environment. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

False Advertising and the In-Person Experience
Adolescence and Emerging Adulthood
When Home Is Where Work Is

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Many Are Reacting, but Who Is Visioning the Future?
As Syllabus Writing-Time Approaches...
8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course
Extending the Asterisk
Alternative Credentials, Scaled Degrees, and the New Higher Ed Matthew Effect
Keep Campus Closed - What Higher Ed is Too Afraid to Say

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Hundreds of colleges walk back fall reopening plans and opt for online-only instruction

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma

Keep Campus Closed - What Higher Ed is Too Afraid to Say | Student Affairs and Technology

Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)

Big Ten and Pac-12 postpone 2020 fall sports

Many colleges will return to normal grading this fall. But will the semester be 'normal'?

Kamala Harris Has Battled For-Profit Colleges

College students want in-person classes despite pandemic, poll finds

Back to Top