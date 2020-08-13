Print

Title

Academic Minute: Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

By

Doug Lederman
August 13, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Falk Huettmann, associate professor of wildlife biology at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, explores the benefit to the public good from artificial intelligence and machine learning. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

