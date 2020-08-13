Print

Title

Fisk University President Placed on Leave

By

Emma Whitford
August 13, 2020
 
 

Fisk University president Kevin Rome Sr. was placed on administrative leave Tuesday after a man alleged that Rome drugged and threatened him, News 4 Nashville reports.

Vann Newkirk, Fisk's provost, has assumed the duties of the presidency. In a statement, the university said it learned of the allegations on Monday and could not comment on the specifics.

The restraining order, filed by a man who said he and Rome were dating, claims that Rome and another person broke into his apartment, wrote homophobic things on the walls, stole things and tampered with the plumbing to cause sewage to destroy his apartment.

The man also alleges that Rome dosed him with GHB on June 14, "causing me to go in and out of consciousness, and invited other people over to have sex in my bed."

Rome's Attorney Jay Steed said he categorically denies the allegations.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Mental Health Inclusion Must Start in Higher Ed
Silence Welcomes Back Two Campus Epidemics
False Advertising and the In-Person Experience

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

OPM Research Questions
Guest Post: Tenured Faculty Can Stop the University from Risking Lives
Many Are Reacting, but Who Is Visioning the Future?
As Syllabus Writing-Time Approaches...
8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course
Extending the Asterisk

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Modeling showed potential for deaths at Georgia Tech without masks and other mitigation

Fighting university reopening plans in court

Students at colleges with face-to-face courses will be disappointed and skip class (opinion)

Dean Indicted for Stealing From University

Fisk University President Placed on Leave

Hundreds of colleges walk back fall reopening plans and opt for online-only instruction

Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)

Proving Childcare for Remote Work

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

Back to Top