Title
Fisk University President Placed on Leave
Fisk University president Kevin Rome Sr. was placed on administrative leave Tuesday after a man alleged that Rome drugged and threatened him, News 4 Nashville reports.
Vann Newkirk, Fisk's provost, has assumed the duties of the presidency. In a statement, the university said it learned of the allegations on Monday and could not comment on the specifics.
The restraining order, filed by a man who said he and Rome were dating, claims that Rome and another person broke into his apartment, wrote homophobic things on the walls, stole things and tampered with the plumbing to cause sewage to destroy his apartment.
The man also alleges that Rome dosed him with GHB on June 14, "causing me to go in and out of consciousness, and invited other people over to have sex in my bed."
Rome's Attorney Jay Steed said he categorically denies the allegations.
