Title
Academic Minute: Artificial Intelligence to Aid Flooded Communities
Today on the Academic Minute: Amir H. Behzadan, associate professor in the department of construction science at Texas A&M University, discusses how artificial intelligence could help flooded communities. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Justice Department Threatens Yale with lawsuit
Colleges continue to slash tuition in response to pandemic
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
Stanford Won't Bring Students Back to Campus This Fall
Modeling showed potential for deaths at Georgia Tech without masks and other mitigation
Athletic Departments May Need ‘Extraordinary Support’
Arcadia University and 2U partnership will let other colleges give undergrads a semester of coding
To open campuses or not is a case study in strategic decision-making (opinion)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »