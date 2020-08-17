Print

Title

Academic Minute: Interprofessional Collaboration in Health-Care Education

By

Doug Lederman
August 17, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Central Arkansas Week, Denise Demers, associate professor in the department of health sciences, suggests ways to make the best health-care workers for the future. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

