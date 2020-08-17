Print

Title

Indiana University President to Retire

By

Emma Whitford
August 17, 2020
 
 

Michael McRobbie, president of Indiana University, will retire in June 2021 after 14 years as president, the university announced Friday.

McRobbie has also served as chair of the Board of Directors at the Association of American Universities, a group of 65 leading research universities.

On Friday, the Indiana University Board of Trustees approved a resolution to form a presidential search committee, led by trustees Harry Gonso and Melanie Walker. It will also appoint a search advisory committee to gather input from students, faculty and staff. The committee intends to have a replacement in place before McRobbie departs the university next June.

