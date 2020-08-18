Title
Academic Minute: Social Justice Leadership and Juvenile Recidivism
August 18, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight as part of University of Central Arkansas Week, Jennifer Saxton, a Ph.D. student in leadership studies, examines the success of one program that helped lower the recidivism rate of juvenile offenders. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »