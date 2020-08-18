Print

Title

Academic Minute: Social Justice Leadership and Juvenile Recidivism

By

Doug Lederman
August 18, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight as part of University of Central Arkansas Week, Jennifer Saxton, a Ph.D. student in leadership studies, examines the success of one program that helped lower the recidivism rate of juvenile offenders. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

