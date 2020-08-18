Community Colleges Seek More Parity in COVID Aid

A coalition of community colleges, dubbed Rebuilding America's Middle Class, has called on the U.S. Congress to reconsider how federal COVID-19 relief aid is distributed to postsecondary institutions. The current process is skewed against two-year colleges, which enroll relatively high percentages of underserved student groups, the group said. For example, 44.6 percent of all Black undergraduates and 49.7 percent of Latino undergraduates attend community colleges.

While roughly 40 percent of U.S. undergraduates attend community colleges, the sector received only 27 percent of higher education relief funding in the CARES Act.

“We urge federal policymakers to ensure that future higher education funding related to COVID-19 relief is distributed using a total headcount formula. It is imperative that we equitably invest in and support our community colleges and their students in the next COVID-19 package advanced by Congress,” Joe May, chancellor of the Dallas Community College District and board president of RAMC, wrote in the letter.