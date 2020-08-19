Print

Academic Minute: Occupational Therapy Mentoring for Adolescents

By

Doug Lederman
August 19, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Central Arkansas Week, Lorrie George-Paschal, professor of occupational therapy, details progress achieved by those in juvenile drug courts. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

