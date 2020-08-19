Print

Cooley Law School to Close Campus in Grand Rapids

Paul Fain
August 19, 2020
 
 

Western Michigan University's Cooley Law School will close its Grand Rapids campus to "right-size the school's infrastructure by consolidating all of its Michigan campuses into one central location in Lansing, Michigan, the state capital," Cooley said in a statement.

The law school last year merged its Auburn Hills campus with other Michigan locations. It also cut tuition by 21 percent for the 2020-21 academic year. Cooley will retain its campus in Florida as well the Lansing location.

“As with many institutions of higher education, the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly affected our decision making and continues to have an impact on our enrollment,” James McGrath, Cooley's president and dean, said in a written statement. “We have made bold and sweeping changes this past year and a half to show our commitment to building a socially just future, while setting us on a path to better serve our students and the profession.”

