Title
Academic Minute: Community-Based Research on Service Learning
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Central Arkansas Week, Leah Horton, lecturer in biology, discusses one way service learning was used to help disadvantaged communities -- involving cooking tools. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
