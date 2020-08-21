Print

Title

Academic Minute: Community-Based Research on Service Learning

By

Doug Lederman
August 21, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Central Arkansas Week, Leah Horton, lecturer in biology, discusses one way service learning was used to help disadvantaged communities -- involving cooking tools. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

