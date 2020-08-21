Print

Title

Security Flaws Found in COVID-19 Tracing App

By

Lindsay McKenzie
August 21, 2020
 
 

Vulnerabilities have been identified in a contact tracing app that students at Albion College in Michigan were required to download as part of institutional efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The app, called Aura, is designed to constantly track students’ location and is mandatory for students to use. The app lets the college know when students test positive for COVID-19 and alerts users if they come into close proximity with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

An investigation conducted by Tech Crunch found that the app had several security flaws that have now been fixed. The investigation found it was possible to access the app’s servers and infer a student’s COVID-19 test results.

The college is still requiring use of the app despite privacy and security concerns. A petition to make use of the app optional for Albion College students has now gained more than 1,600 signatures.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Don’t Rely on Black Faculty
to Do the Antiracist Work
BHL on COVID
Do Colleges Need a Chief Diversity Officer?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Returning Our Hoo
Does IHE Have a Responsibility to Share the Effects of Eliminating Reader Comments?
Cheering on the Batman Effect
Academic Planning for a Worst-Case Long-Term COVID-19 Scenario
What Should It Mean to Be Liberally Educated in the 21st Century?
"Institutional Awe" Makes for Bad Leadership

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Colleges point fingers at students for partying, spreading COVID-19

Early movers to online fall don't regret decision

COVID-19 testing strategies vary widely across institutions

Cuomo adviser Jim Malatras likely to be named SUNY chancellor without full search process

Were Falwell’s Yacht Vacations Aboveboard?

How college leaders can give more than lip service to the need to dismantle systemic racism (opinion

Review of Bernard-Henri Lévy, 'The Virus in the Age of Madness'

Security Flaws Found in COVID-19 Tracing App

President of Valencia College to Retire

Back to Top