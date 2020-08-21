Security Flaws Found in COVID-19 Tracing App

Vulnerabilities have been identified in a contact tracing app that students at Albion College in Michigan were required to download as part of institutional efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The app, called Aura, is designed to constantly track students’ location and is mandatory for students to use. The app lets the college know when students test positive for COVID-19 and alerts users if they come into close proximity with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

An investigation conducted by Tech Crunch found that the app had several security flaws that have now been fixed. The investigation found it was possible to access the app’s servers and infer a student’s COVID-19 test results.

The college is still requiring use of the app despite privacy and security concerns. A petition to make use of the app optional for Albion College students has now gained more than 1,600 signatures.