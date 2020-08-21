Print

Title

Were Falwell's Yacht Vacations Aboveboard?

By

Lindsay McKenzie
August 21, 2020
 
 

Questions are being raised about the propriety of Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr.’s use of a yacht owned by NASCAR mogul Rick Hendrick for multiple family vacations.

Liberty has a multimillion-dollar sponsorship deal with Hendrick’s company, Hendrick Motorsports, according to reporting by Politico. The deal has been in place since at least 2018 and is thought to cost the university around $6 million a year.

A Liberty University spokesperson declined to answer questions posed by Politico about whether Falwell’s use of the yacht was in any way related to the sponsorship agreement. Politico also reported that current and former university officials have concerns about Falwell’s oversight of university funds.

Falwell was placed on leave indefinitely from his presidency after a photo he posted of himself on Hendrick’s yacht with his pants unzipped, holding a drink and with his arm around a woman sparked a backlash.

Falwell has since apologized for the photo.

