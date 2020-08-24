Title
Iowa Eliminates 4 Teams
The University of Iowa is eliminating four of its 24 athletic teams -- men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s tennis -- after the 2020-21 academic year.
A letter from the president and athletics director said, "With the Big Ten Conference’s postponement of fall competition on Aug. 11, University of Iowa Athletics now projects lost revenue of approximately $100 million and an overall deficit between $60-75 million this fiscal year. A loss of this magnitude will take years to overcome. We have a plan to recover, but the journey will be challenging."
