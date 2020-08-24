Print

Title

Iowa Eliminates 4 Teams

By

Scott Jaschik
August 24, 2020
 
 

The University of Iowa is eliminating four of its 24 athletic teams -- men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s tennis -- after the 2020-21 academic year.

A letter from the president and athletics director said, "With the Big Ten Conference’s postponement of fall competition on Aug. 11, University of Iowa Athletics now projects lost revenue of approximately $100 million and an overall deficit between $60-75 million this fiscal year. A loss of this magnitude will take years to overcome. We have a plan to recover, but the journey will be challenging."

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Matter of Metrics
Don’t Rely on Black Faculty
to Do the Antiracist Work
BHL on COVID

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Test Optional
‘Ghost Road’ and the Surprising Future of Autonomous Transportation
Returning Our Hoo
Does Inside Higher Ed Have a Responsibility to Share the Effects of Eliminating Reader Comments?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Will students show up at private colleges?

College COVID strategies don't adequately address typical student behavior

COVID-19 roundup: classes delayed and students sent home as administrators crack down on parties

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

UC Santa Cruz Evacuates Campus

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Women's journal submission rates continue to fall

Essay on making student learning the focus of higher education

Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)

Back to Top