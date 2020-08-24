Pitt Will Require New Students to Take Course on Racism

Print

The University of Pittsburgh will require all new students to take a one-credit course called Anti-Black Racism: History, Ideology and Resistance, The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported. Provost Ann E. Cudd cited anti-Black racism as the reason for the course in a letter to students. “This summer, we have also spent considerable time reckoning with societal injustice in the form of police brutality and systemic anti-Black racism throughout society,” Cudd wrote. “We have heard from our Black students, as well as Black faculty and staff, that our campus is not the safe, inclusive and equitable place for all that we are committed to creating.”

