Kevin Rome Out as Fisk University President

Emma Whitford
August 25, 2020
 
 

Kevin Rome Sr. is no longer president of Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn.

The university said in a statement that it “has ended its relationship” with Rome. The announcement was made two weeks after the university learned of allegations that Rome had drugged and threatened a man. Rome was placed on administrative leave Aug. 12.

Vann Newkirk, Fisk’s provost, will serve as interim president.

“Fisk is positioned for a wonderful future and we look forward to the years ahead,” Frank Sims, chair of the Fisk Board of Trustees, said in a press release.

