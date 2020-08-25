Texas A&M Researcher Arrested, Accused of Hiding China Ties

A newly unsealed criminal complaint alleges that Texas A&M University professor Zhengdong Cheng hid affiliations with a Chinese university and at least one Chinese company while leading a team conducting research for NASA. Federal prosecutors say the terms of his NASA grant prohibited collaboration with any Chinese university or Chinese-owned company.

Cheng, who was taken into custody Sunday, allegedly participated in a Chinese government-sponsored program for recruiting scientific talent. His arrest marks the latest in a series of arrests of professors accused of failing to disclose their ties to Chinese entities on federal scientific grant applications.