ACT Cancels 2 International Test Administrations

By

Scott Jaschik
August 26, 2020
 
 

ACT announced Tuesday that it was canceling the December 2020 and the February 2021 test administrations of the ACT, "due to new COVID-19 testing procedures and other changes necessary to navigate safe testing." ACT said that people who signed up for those tests would be called and, for free, helped to register for another test. An ACT spokeswoman confirmed that the September and October international administrations are still on. She said the reason was that "going into the winter, it is likely there will be school closures and restrictions internationally due to flu season and a potential COVID-19 resurgence at international locations. We are anticipating and planning for these likely scenarios."

