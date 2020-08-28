Title
Academic Minute: Physical Activity and Climate Change Attitudes
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Texas A&M University Center for Sports Management Research and Education Week, George Cunningham, professor of graduate and professional studies, explores one surprising way to change attitudes about global warming. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »