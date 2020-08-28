Ohio Law Schools Explore Merger

The University of Akron and Cleveland State University announced Thursday they will explore a merger between their two law schools, the University of Akron School of Law and the Cleveland Marshall College of Law.

The universities have formed a working group to "determine the feasibility, timeline and key components of investing in a new operating model," according to a press release.

Recommendations for a potential merger between the law schools will be presented to the university presidents later this fall and then, if appropriate, to the American Bar Association and state for approval.

The law schools announced earlier that they would cross-register eight classes for the fall semester.