Wisconsin Lutheran Revokes Invite to Pence

Wisconsin Lutheran College has revoked an invitation to Vice President Mike Pence to speak at commencement on Saturday.

The invitation has been controversial, with students and alumni protesting, and with the college defending the choice as nonpolitical.

A college statement said, "Wisconsin Lutheran College today announced that after further review with careful consideration of the escalating events in Kenosha, the WLC Board of Regents and the college's administration have jointly decided to present a different speaker instead of the vice president of the United States, Michael R. Pence, at the Saturday, August 29, 2020, commencement. The college is pleased to announce that Rev. Mark Jeske of St. Marcus Lutheran Church has agreed to serve as the commencement speaker."