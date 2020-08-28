Title
Wisconsin Lutheran Revokes Invite to Pence
Wisconsin Lutheran College has revoked an invitation to Vice President Mike Pence to speak at commencement on Saturday.
The invitation has been controversial, with students and alumni protesting, and with the college defending the choice as nonpolitical.
A college statement said, "Wisconsin Lutheran College today announced that after further review with careful consideration of the escalating events in Kenosha, the WLC Board of Regents and the college's administration have jointly decided to present a different speaker instead of the vice president of the United States, Michael R. Pence, at the Saturday, August 29, 2020, commencement. The college is pleased to announce that Rev. Mark Jeske of St. Marcus Lutheran Church has agreed to serve as the commencement speaker."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Colleges pressed to provide information on decision triggers for scaling back campus operations
Professors plan to strike for racial justice
7 percent of Georgia College students on campus have been infected
Yale Law Professor and Title IX Critic Suspended in Title IX Case
Ohio Law Schools Explore Merger
A facetious look at different ways of offering courses this fall (opinion)
A professor describes how not only the world has changed recently, but he has, too (opinion)
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »