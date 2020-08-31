Print

Academic Minute: COVID-19 in Prisons and Meatpacking Plants

By

Doug Lederman
August 31, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Michigan Week, William D. Lopez, clinical assistant professor in the school of public health, determines people of color are more affected by conditions in certain facilities. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

