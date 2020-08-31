Title
New Database Tracks Reversals in Colleges' Fall Reopening Plans
Inside Higher Ed today releases a map and database tracking changes in colleges' plans for reopening this fall. Scores of colleges and universities have in recent weeks reversed plans they announced in the spring or early summer, and this new feature allows readers to see how the changes have unfolded over time and by region, and to search for individual institutions.
The project is a collaboration between Inside Higher Ed and Benjy Renton, a Middlebury College senior and student journalist who has been tracking COVID-19-related developments in higher education.
