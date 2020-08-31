Print

Title

No August SAT in Egypt

By

Scott Jaschik
August 31, 2020
 
 

The Saturday SAT in Egypt was canceled on Friday. A spokeswoman for the College Board said via email, "We made the decision to cancel the August 29 SAT in Egypt based on evidence we’ve received about a test security matter. We will take the necessary actions to ensure the integrity of this and every SAT administration."

Saturday's SAT was supposed to be taken by more than 200,000 students worldwide.

