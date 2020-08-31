Title
No August SAT in Egypt
The Saturday SAT in Egypt was canceled on Friday. A spokeswoman for the College Board said via email, "We made the decision to cancel the August 29 SAT in Egypt based on evidence we’ve received about a test security matter. We will take the necessary actions to ensure the integrity of this and every SAT administration."
Saturday's SAT was supposed to be taken by more than 200,000 students worldwide.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Federal student loan disbursement down for the summer
Anderson University grows during the pandemic
Colleges want professors to stay mum on student COVID-19 cases
Some HBCUs bristle at being held up as sign of Trump's concern for race
COVID-19 roundup: as cases surge, new restrictions emerge
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
UMass Amherst Indefinitely Furloughs 850 Employees
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »