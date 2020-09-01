Print

Title

Academic Minute: Anti-Asian Hate Incidents and COVID-19

By

Doug Lederman
September 1, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Michigan Week, Melissa Borja, assistant professor in the department of American culture, builds a system to gather information and raise awareness about hate incidents aimed at Asian Americans related to COVID-19. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

