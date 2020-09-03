Airbnb Steps Up Student Party Prevention

The housing rental company Airbnb has introduced new rules to prevent college students from hosting parties in short-term vacation rentals.

In an email sent to college administrators this week, Laphonza Butler, Airbnb’s head of public policy in North America, invited college leaders to work with the company to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Students are exploring unique housing opportunities to safely navigate the new schooling needs -- like renting homes in remote areas to live and learn together and to seek improved internet connections when not possible at their family homes,” wrote Butler. “We hope this positive trend continues and while we are not aware of confirmed student-organized parties being held at Airbnb listings to this point, we remain committed to partnering on public safety.”

“We are cognizant that as scrutiny increases within off-campus housing areas where students traditionally live, some may opt to take parties, social gatherings and other potentially unsafe behavior to other locations, including homes listed for rent on Airbnb,” Butler continued in the email. “We want to offer our partnership to you and your town residents on preventative measures to try and get ahead of any issues.”

Airbnb introduced a global ban on parties at its listings in late August and recently restricted entire-home bookings by people under the age of 25 unless they have a history of positive reviews. The company has introduced a hotline where residents or administrators can call and report gatherings at Airbnb listings.