Grand Canyon Finds New OPM Customer

By

Lindsay McKenzie
September 3, 2020
 
 

Grand Canyon Education has signed a nonbinding agreement to provide online program management services to Valparaiso University, a private institution in Indiana.

A memorandum of understanding published this week outlines two agreements -- one between the university and Grand Canyon Education to create and manage online graduate programs, and a separate agreement between the university and Orbis Education to create and manage hybrid in-person and online nursing and health-care programs. Orbis is an OPM company that focuses on health-care education and was acquired by Grand Canyon Education in 2018.

The deal is notable, as Valparaiso would be the first OPM customer of Grand Canyon Education apart from Grand Canyon University, with which the company maintains a close business relationship and shared leadership. Brian Mueller is both president of Grand Canyon University and CEO of Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon University attempted to split into two entities in 2018 -- creating a new nonprofit university that would turn over 60 percent of its tuition to for-profit Grand Canyon Education in exchange for a broad range of support services. The nonprofit conversion bid initially appeared to be successful, but in 2019 the U.S. Department of Education ruled that Grand Canyon University was still a for-profit institution due to “obviously conflicting loyalties.”

