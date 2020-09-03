Title
Pulse Podcast: Equity & Inclusion in Online Course Design
A new episode of the Pulse podcast, part of an audio and video podcast series in response to COVID-19, features a discussion on "Equity & Inclusion in Online Course Design" with Carrie O'Donnell and Brett Christie of O'Donnell Learn. With The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray of University of the Sciences, they talk about effective learning and universal design for learning, among other topics.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Iowa grad students and faculty stage 'sickout' to protest campus reopening plan
COVID-19 Roundup: High case counts at big universities; all-student quarantine; no fans at Iowa Stat
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Dean's Sudden Removal Angers Faculty
State politics influenced college reopening plans, data show
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Colleges furlough more employees
Entitled or Entrusted? | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Hagerstown Community College turns off access for remote work
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »