Title
ETS, College Promise Examine Today's Students
College Promise and the Educational Testing Service have launched a report on the five groups of students currently surfacing in American higher education. They are: traditional students (high school to college -- predominantly first generation), new and returning adult students, Dreamers, student veterans, and justice-impacted students.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Prominent scholar outs herself as white just as she faced exposure for claiming to be Black
COVID-19 Roundup: Cases mount as do worries about infected athletes
University of Michigan faculty say admin has not been transparent
Fauci Urges Colleges Not to Send Students Home
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Board member accused of interfering with search for chancellor of Maricopa Colleges
Have colleges seized or missed an opportunity to improve remote learning? (opinion)
Pedagogy and Course Design Need to Change. Here’s How. | Higher Ed Gamma
Lecturing disadvantages underrepresented minority and low-income students (opinion)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »