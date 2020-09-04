Title
Fauci Urges Colleges Not to Send Students Home
As some colleges close residence halls and send students back home to communities, Dr. Anthony Fauci is expressing concern about inadvertently spreading the virus.
"It's the worst thing you could do," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Wednesday on NBC's Today show. "When you send them home, particularly when you're dealing with a university where people come from multiple different locations, you could be seeding the different places with infection."
Fauci is the second high-ranking public health official to urge colleges not to send students, who could be infected but asymptomatic, back into communities. As reported by The Daily Beast, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, told governors in a call Monday to urge college presidents to keep students on or near campus.
“Sending these individuals back home in their asymptomatic state to spread the virus in their hometown or among their vulnerable households could really recreate what we experienced over the June time frame in the South,” Birx reportedly said. “So I think every university president should have a plan for not only testing but caring for their students that need to isolate.”
