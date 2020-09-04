Print

Title

New Indictment in Admissions Scandal

By

Scott Jaschik
September 4, 2020
 
 

Amin Khoury was indicted Wednesday on one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. He is the 57th person charged in the admissions scandal.

According to the indictment, in May 2014 Khoury agreed to pay Gordon Ernst, who at the time was employed as the head coach of men’s and women’s tennis at Georgetown University, approximately $200,000 through a third party in exchange for Ernst designating Khoury’s daughter as a tennis recruit to Georgetown University, despite the fact that Khoury’s daughter’s tennis skills were below that of a typical Georgetown tennis recruit. The daughter was subsequently admitted to Georgetown. Materials provided by the Justice Department mention the third party but do not name Rick Singer, the organizer of most of the allegations in the scandal.

A lawyer for Khoury, Eoin Beirne, told Bloomberg that his client "had nothing whatsoever to do with Rick Singer," adding, "His child’s college application was completely accurate and contained no misrepresentations about being a fake athlete or anything else."

