Title
Report: Resilient Job Skills in the Recession
By
A new report from Emsi, a labor market analytics firm, describes skills that have either remained or increased in demand in the labor market despite the recession and spiking unemployment, which has reached 15 percent for American adults.
The three categories of skills tracked in the report are human skills, technical ones and hard-to-find skills. Below are the top six "resilient" human skills Emsi identified based on the number of times they are requested in job postings.
"These six human skills are in demand across the board," said Emsi. "Eighty-four percent of job postings, no matter the industry, mention at least one of these skills (and in fact, if you include a wider range of human skills than the particularly resilient ones highlighted here, 100 percent of postings call for at least one human skill). Over 30 percent mention two or more of these skills."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Prominent scholar outs herself as white just as she faced exposure for claiming to be Black
University of Michigan faculty say admin has not been transparent
COVID-19 Roundup: Cases mount as do worries about infected athletes
Fauci Urges Colleges Not to Send Students Home
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
New Indictment in Admissions Scandal
Hagerstown Community College turns off access for remote work
Board member accused of interfering with search for chancellor of Maricopa Colleges
Pedagogy and Course Design Need to Change. Here’s How. | Higher Ed Gamma
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »