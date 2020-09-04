Print

Report: Resilient Job Skills in the Recession

Paul Fain
September 4, 2020
 
 

A new report from Emsi, a labor market analytics firm, describes skills that have either remained or increased in demand in the labor market despite the recession and spiking unemployment, which has reached 15 percent for American adults.

The three categories of skills tracked in the report are human skills, technical ones and hard-to-find skills. Below are the top six "resilient" human skills Emsi identified based on the number of times they are requested in job postings.

Figure 1: Human skills in job postings. Listed skills are communications, management, leadership, problem solving, teamwork and critical thinking.

"These six human skills are in demand across the board," said Emsi. "Eighty-four percent of job postings, no matter the industry, mention at least one of these skills (and in fact, if you include a wider range of human skills than the particularly resilient ones highlighted here, 100 percent of postings call for at least one human skill). Over 30 percent mention two or more of these skills."

