Title
Bloomberg Donates $100M to Black Med Schools
By
Michael Bloomberg, businessman, former mayor of New York City and one-time Democratic candidate for president, announced on Thursday that his Bloomberg Philanthropies will give $100 million to four historically Black medical schools to ease the debt of approximately 800 medical students.
Those institutions are Meharry Medical College, Howard University College of Medicine, Morehouse School of Medicine and Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science.
A press release from Bloomberg Philanthropies highlighted that only 5 percent of practicing American doctors are Black, though research suggests Black patients have better health outcomes when treated by Black physicians. The donation is part of the organization’s new Greenwood Initiative, to “accelerate the pace of Black wealth accumulation and address systemic underinvestment in Black communities.”
The donation will allow the four schools to provide scholarships of up to $100,000 to nearly every medical student currently enrolled and receiving financial aid over the next four years, the press release said.
“Although Black doctors are more likely to serve minority patients, and in medically-underserved areas, the devastating economic impact of the current pandemic threatens to worsen existing disparities potentially preventing current Black medical students with financial need from completing their degrees or by forcing Black medical school graduates to pick specialties that offer higher pay in the interest of paying off their medical school debt,” the release said. “Ultimately, the pandemic could … slow the placement of Black doctors in communities with the most need.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Professor suspended for saying Chinese word that sounds like an English slur
Professors plan to strike for racial justice
Can small scale overcome limited resources at small colleges reporting coronavirus cases on campus?
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Admissions research suggests ambiguous results will result from some tactics at top colleges
Jessica Krug's Department Speaks Out
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Prominent scholar outs herself as white just as she faced exposure for claiming to be Black
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »