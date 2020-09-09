Print

Academic Minute: Interracial Friendships

Doug Lederman
September 9, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Cinzia Pica-Smith, associate professor in the department of human services and rehabilitation studies at Assumption University, examines the relationships between Italian children and their immigrant peers. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

