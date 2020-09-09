Academic Minute
Interracial Friendships

The flow of migrants into southern Europe has made classrooms more diverse. In today's Academic Minute, Assumption University's Cinzia Pica-Smith examines the relationships between Italian children and non-Italians. Pica-Smith is an associate professor in the department of human services and rehabilitation studies at Assumption. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

