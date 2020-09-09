Print

College Leadership in an Era of Unpredictability

September 9, 2020
 
 

The ability to successfully manage change is more important than ever for the higher education leaders who must navigate the upheavals affecting their campuses and communities.

A new Inside Higher Ed special report published today, "College Leadership in an Era of Unpredictability," explores what makes this moment different from those in the past, what makes it similar and how leaders must adapt if they are to find success for the institutions they lead, the people they employ and the students they serve. The report is designed to act as a primer for both the generation of existing leaders who hope to meet today’s challenges and the new generation of rising leaders.

"College Leadership in an Era of Unpredictability" includes an extensive discussion of the skills leaders at all levels -- from faculty members in informal positions of power to presidents and board members -- can develop to prepare themselves and their institutions for an unsettled future.

It is available for purchase here; you may also download a free preview of the report.

